Chester Rogers start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans have been looking for a wide receiver to step up amidst injuries. With starting wide receivers AJ Brown and Julio Jones unable to stay on the field, the Titans have needed other role players to emerge. One such player is Chester Rogers. Rogers has the third-most targets on the Tennessee Titans through five games. Overall, he has 13 receptions on 20 targets for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Chester Rogers

Rogers enters Week 6 as the overall WR66 in half-PPR scoring formats. He has stepped up a little bit with the star receivers banged up, but he hasn’t been able to really cement himself into season-long playing time or fantasy relevance. He doesn’t have more than 8.8 fantasy points in a game yet and doesn’t really merit a start in your lineup. Throw in that the Buffalo Bills are limiting opposing wide receivers to the fewest fantasy points per game in the league and he should remain on your bench for the week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Chester Rogers.