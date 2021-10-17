Julio Jones start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones has been sidelined for the last two weeks with a hamstring injury but it set to make his return to the field on Monday Night Football when his team plays host to the red hot Buffalo Bills.

Jones had been a participant in Titans practice throughout the week and told reporters on Friday that he “felt great” ahead of their primetime matchup. Now that the veteran receiver is back in the saddle, what should fantasy managers expect come Monday?

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Julio Jones

Before the injury, Jones caught 12 of 18 targets for 204 yards in three games with the Titans. About half of his production came in Week 2’s overtime victory over the Seahawks, where he caught six passes for 128 yards.

Both him and fellow Pro Bowl wideout AJ Brown have been banged up, so the Titans haven’t been able to fully weaponize the dynamic duo just yet this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Buffalo Bills have statistically the second best pass defense in the NFL and it’ll take a all hands on deck effort for the Titans to be able to crack this unit (unless they just decide to just feed Derrick Henry even more).

AJ Brown indicated that he could be limited like he was last week because of his nagging hamstring issues, although that could be a little bit of mind games he’s playing with the media and the Bills. Regardless, a healthier Jones should get a chunk of the targets in his return and should be a start for fantasy managers in most leagues.