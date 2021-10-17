AJ Brown start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Tennessee Titans wide receiver AJ Brown returned to the field last week after missing two games to injury. In his return, he was targeted six times and had three receptions for only 38 yards. Brown hasn’t been able to ride the momentum of last season so far in 2021. On the season, he has 10 receptions on 25 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR AJ Brown

Brown heads into Week 6 as the overall WR79 in half-PPR scoring formats. This is a little misleading with the time he has missed, but he isn’t getting the usage he was used to. He acknowledged on Friday that he is still working back to 100% and probably will not see his normal full-game snap count until closer to Week 10.

He still leads the team in targets, which I think shows how run-heavy they are. The Buffalo Bills are giving up the fewest amount of fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This matchup is tough. The Bills haven’t given up more than 12.2 fantasy points to a single receiver this year so far.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start AJ Brown, but know that it is a tough matchup.