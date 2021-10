Opening odds for Week 7 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. DraftKings Sportsbook opened Week 7 lines earlier this week before Week 6 even got underway. They’re often called lookahead lines, and they provide some context for what movement there is after the current week wraps.

Now we’ve got re-opened odds for all 13 games. You can see where there has been significant movement, and where the status quo remains. We’ll see plenty of movement the rest of the week, so decision-time has begun.

Here’s our full list of Week 7 opening odds as of Sunday evening at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Re-opened point spread: Browns -5.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Browns -240, Broncos +195

Opening point spread: Browns -6

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Browns -240, Broncos +195

Re-opened point spread: Ravens -6.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Ravens -280, Bengals +225

Opening point spread: Ravens -6.5

Opening point total: 48.5

Opening moneyline: Ravens -280, Bengals +225

Re-opened point spread: Packers -10

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Packers -510, Washington +375

Opening point spread: Packers -7

Opening point total: 49.5

Opening moneyline: Packers -320, Washington +250

Re-opened point spread: Pick ‘em

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Dolphins -110, Falcons -110

Opening point spread: Dolphins -2.5

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Dolphins -140, Falcons +120

Re-opened point spread: Patriots -6.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Patriots -290, Jets +230

Opening point spread: Patriots -7

Opening point total: 43

Opening moneyline: Patriots -310, Jets +245

Re-opened point spread: Panthers -3

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Panthers -155, Giants +135

Opening point spread: Panthers -2.5

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Panthers -150, Giants +130

Re-opened point spread: Chiefs -4

Point total: 56.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -200, Titans +170

Opening point spread: Chiefs -3.5

Opening point total: 56

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -200, Titans +170

Re-opened point spread: Rams -14.5

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Rams -900, Lions +600

Opening point spread: Rams -13.5

Opening point total: 49.5

Opening moneyline: Rams -720, Lions +500

Re-opened point spread: Raiders -3

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Raiders -160, Eagles +140

Opening point spread: Raiders -2.5

Opening point total: 49

Opening moneyline: Raiders -140, Eagles +120

Re-opened point spread: Cardinals -17

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Cardinals -1250, Texans +750

Opening point spread: Cardinals -14

Opening point total: 50

Opening moneyline: Cardinals -800, Texans +550

Re-opened point spread: Bucs -12.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Bucs -675, Bears +475

Opening point spread: Bucs -10

Opening point total: 48

Opening moneyline: Bucs -475, Bears +350

Re-opened point spread: 49ers -5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: 49ers -235, Colts +190

Opening point spread: 49ers -5

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: 49ers -235, Colts +190

Re-opened point spread: Saints -3.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Saints -190, Seahawks +160

Opening point spread: Saints -3

Opening point total: 44

Opening moneyline: Saints -170, Seahawks +150

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.