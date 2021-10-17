Opening Week 7 Broncos vs. Browns odds plus early movement for TNF

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and getting into the prime time slate. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.

The Cleveland Browns suffered their second straight loss when they lost 37-14 at home to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. The Broncos also fell at home in Week 6, losing 34-24 in an AFC West match with the Las Vegas Raiders.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Broncos-Browns Week 7 matchup.

Current point spread: Browns -5.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Broncos +195, Browns -240

Opening point spread: Browns -6

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Browns -240, Broncos +195

Early pick: Broncos

Cleveland, already without Nick Chubb in Week 6, lost Kareem Hunt to a leg injury during the fourth quarter of their game against the Cards. The quick turnaround for the Thursday night game doesn’t bode well for the Browns, who could potentially be without both backs. Denver’s defense has been up and down, but they could shine against a Cleveland offense that might be limited. Expect this to be a low-scoring game.

