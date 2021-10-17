Opening Week 7 Bengals vs. Ravens odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and getting into the prime time slate. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Cincinnati bounced back from a brutal Week 5 overtime loss to the Packers to go on the road and blow dominate the Detroit Lions in Week 6. Joe Burrow threw for three touchdowns as the Bengals’ defense blanketed the Lions’ offense. Meanwhile, Baltimore put together an even more dominant win in Week 6, outplaying the LA Chargers on both sides of the ball en route to a 34-6 beatdown.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Bengals-Ravens Week 7 matchup.

Current point spread: Ravens -6.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: CIN +225, BAL -280

Opening point spread: Ravens -6.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Ravens -280, Bengals +225

Early pick: Ravens

The battle for first place in the AFC North should be a fun one with an outcome that will be tough to predict. Baltimore’s offense has looked great so far this season, while Cincinnati’s defense has been exceptional. The outcome will likely be determined by whether or not the Bengals’ offense, which is coming off of a 34-point showing last week, will be able to keep up with the Ravens’ offense. Keep an eye out for any line movement throughout the week.

