Opening Week 7 Washington vs. Packers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and getting into the prime time slate. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Washington Football Team and Green Bay Packers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday

The Green Bay Packers went into Chicago and won a divisional contest against the Bears in Week 6 to remain atop the NFC North standings. After holding a 13-10 lead halfway through the third quarter, Washington surrendered 21 straight points to the Kansas City Chiefs and lost 31-13 in Week 6.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Washington-Packers Week 7 matchup.

Current point spread: Packers -10

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Packers -510, Washington +375

Opening point spread: Packers -7

Moneyline: Packers -320, Washington +250

Early pick: Packers

Green Bay will open the week as big favorites at home and there’s no confusion as to why. Aaron Rodgers and the offense have been in control this season and should have no trouble against this disappointing Washington defense. Conversely, the Football Team’s offense has sputtered over the past couple of weeks and could struggle to find answers on the road. A logical outcome for this game is Green Bay covering the spread.

