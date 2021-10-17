Dodgers vs. Braves live stream: How to watch NLCS Game 2 via live online stream on TBS

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves continue their rematch of the 2020 NLCS with Game 2 Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:38 p.m. ET as the Braves try to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

The Braves snuck past the Dodger 3-2 in Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday. Austin Riley hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 9th to give the Braves the series lead heading into Game 2 at home. The Braves will have youngster Ian Anderson going up against the seasoned veteran in Max Scherzer. The Braves will have to get to Scherzer early or else he could go deep into this game.

You can live stream the TBS game at WatchTBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Braves are underdogs at home again with Scherzer on the mount for the Dodgers. LA is the moneyline favorite at -190 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Ian Anderson

First pitch: 7:38 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: LAD -190, ATL +160

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app