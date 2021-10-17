What channel is Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Game 2 on and when does it start

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves continue the NLCS with Game 2 Sunday with first pitch set for 7:38 p.m. ET. The contest will air on TBS. The Dodgers are looking to make a trip back to the World Series to defend their title, while the Braves try to get to the last series of the season for the first time since 1999. [CITY] will try to take a commanding 2-0 lead with a win Sunday.

Max Scherzer will be taking the mound after gutting out the ninth inning of LA’s win over the San Francisco Giants in Game 5 of the NLDS. He’s on two days rest and threw 13 pitches in that inning, which he came into on short rest as well. Let’s see if the Braves can get to Scherzer early or whether he keeps his dominant form going.

Atlanta turns to Ian Anderson in this contest after the pitcher threw five shutout innings against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4. Anderson is 0-1 against the Dodgers this season in one start with an ERA of 8.31.

The Dodger are -190 favorites on the moneyline while the Braves are +160 on DraftKings Sportsbook at home. The over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Braves Game 2 NLCS TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 17th

Game time: 7:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app