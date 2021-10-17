Moneyline pick for Dodgers vs. Braves in Game 2 of NLCS

The Atlanta Braves took Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday night, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2, thanks to a walk-off RBI single from third baseman Austin Riley. The Dodgers had a chance to potentially take the lead in the top of ninth inning, but Chris Taylor made a critical base running mistake.

For Game 2 tonight (7:37 p.m. ET/TBS), the Dodgers will start Max Scherzer after going with a bullpen game in the series opener. The Braves will give the ball to Ian Anderson. Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Dodgers vs. Braves Game 2 moneyline odds

Dodgers: -190

Braves: +160

To no one’s surprise, the Braves are heavy underdogs on the moneyline with the Dodgers having Scherzer on the mound. Los Angeles has a record of 12-1 in Scherzer’s last 13 starts, which includes his postseason start against the San Francisco Giants. In Game 3 against the Giants, Scherzer allowed only three hits, one earned run (HR), and recorded 10 strikeouts in 7.0 IP. The Dodgers shockingly went on to lose 1-0. This season against the Braves, Scherzer has a 3.00 ERA and .182 ERA in two starts. He’s also been good on the road this season with a 10-2 record, 2.59 ERA, and .188 OBA (16 starts).

Anderson pitched well in Game 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. The 23-year-old starting pitcher only allowed three hits and landed six strikeouts in 5.0 IP. In his one start against Los Angeles this season, Anderson gave up four earned runs, three walks, but still had six strikeouts in 4.1 IP. The Dodgers went on to defeat the Braves 9-4 at Truist Park. If the Dodgers can cash in with RISP, I believe they can even up this series with Scherzer on the bump.

Pick: Dodgers -190

