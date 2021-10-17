Best player prop bets to consider for Dodgers vs. Braves in Game 2 in NLCS

Game 2 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves will begin at 7:37 p.m. ET on TBS. The Braves opened up the league championship series with a 3-2 win over the Dodgers on Saturday night. Max Scherzer will be on the mound for the Dodgers and the Braves will give the ball to Ian Anderson. Below we are going to go over some of our favorite player props for Sunday’s NLCS Game 2, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ian Anderson over 4.5 strikeouts (+120)

If the Braves want to take a 2-0 series lead over the Dodgers tonight, they will need another solid outing from Ian Anderson. The 23-year-old starter has done well at home this season with an ERA of 3.25 and 5-1 record in 11 starts. In Anderson’s last five starts, which includes his Game 3 start against the Milwaukee Brewers, the young starting pitcher has gone over 4.5 strikeouts in four games.

Anderson faced the Dodgers earlier this season at Truist Park and while he did not get the win, he still ended up landing six strikeouts in 4.1 IP. Between the two pitchers’ strikeout props, Anderson’s seems to have some more value.

Mookie Betts over 1.5 hits (+200)

The star outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers has been one of their best players in the postseason. Betts is hitting .393 with a home run and four RBI in 28 playoff at-bats. The 29-year-old slugger went a surprising 0-for-4 at the plate in Game 1 on Saturday.

He came into the NLCS, hitting 6-for-10 in the last two games of the NLDS against the Giants. The Dodgers need the top of their lineup to show up and it starts with the vet, who has only gone hitless in two postseason games this year.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.