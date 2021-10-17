Allen Robinson injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury this week. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he was able to get in a limited session on Friday. Robinson is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy football impact: Allen Robinson (hamstring)

The fact that Robinson got in a limited practice on Friday is a good sign for his availability this week. It’s also worth pointing out that Robinson has played through similar injury situations before too. However, if he is less than 100 percent, it would only boost Darnell Mooney’s fantasy value in a game where the Bears are likely going to have to throw the ball a lot more than they prefer. And the Packers' defense is nothing special when it comes to keeping opposing receivers in check.

Double-check his status on Sunday morning, but this is otherwise a good week to have Robinson in your fantasy football lineup.