Joe Mixon injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is officially listed as questionable for this week’s game against the Detroit Lions. He’s dealing with an ankle injury, the same issue that limited his work load in last week’s game. Mixon practiced in a limited role on Wednesday and Friday, sitting out Thursday’s session. However, the team made it clear this week that Mixon will not only play on Sunday, but he’ll be handling his usual workload.

Fantasy football impact: Joe Mixon (ankle)

Mixon was limited to just 10 rushing attempts last week, picking up 33 yards and a touchdown. He split the work with Samaje Perine. But Perine is on the COVID list this week, and his status for Sunday’s game is still up in the air, meaning the Bengals might have no choice but to lean on Mixon. It’s a great week to have Mixon in your fantasy football lineups. The Lions have given up 10 touchdowns to running backs so far this season, six on the ground and four receiving scores.