TJ Hockenson injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Detroit Lions tight end TJ Hockenson is on the official injury report this week with a questionable designation. He’s dealing with a knee injury. However, Hockenson is expected to play when the Lions host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy football impact: TJ Hockenson (knee)

Hockenson missed practice on Wednesday but was able to get in back-to-back sessions on Thursday and Friday, albeit in a limited role. He played through the issue last week, but saw a drop in his overall usage, getting just two catches on three targets for 22 yards. After a hot start to the season, Hockenson’s production from week to week has declined a bit.

Despite the drop in production, Hockenson is on the field for nearly all of the Lions' offensive snaps, and his established connection with quarterback Jared Goff means he could go off in any given week. The Bengals have only allowed one touchdown and 153 yards to opposing tight ends this season, a player of note at that position.