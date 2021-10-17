 clock menu more-arrow no yes

TJ Hockenson injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

TJ Hockenson is on the Lions' final injury report for Week 6. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By LTruscott
T.J. Hockenson #88 of the Detroit Lions straight-arms Deon Bush #26 of the Chicago Bears while running with the ball in the second half at Soldier Field on October 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Detroit Lions tight end TJ Hockenson is on the official injury report this week with a questionable designation. He’s dealing with a knee injury. However, Hockenson is expected to play when the Lions host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy football impact: TJ Hockenson (knee)

Hockenson missed practice on Wednesday but was able to get in back-to-back sessions on Thursday and Friday, albeit in a limited role. He played through the issue last week, but saw a drop in his overall usage, getting just two catches on three targets for 22 yards. After a hot start to the season, Hockenson’s production from week to week has declined a bit.

Despite the drop in production, Hockenson is on the field for nearly all of the Lions' offensive snaps, and his established connection with quarterback Jared Goff means he could go off in any given week. The Bengals have only allowed one touchdown and 153 yards to opposing tight ends this season, a player of note at that position.

