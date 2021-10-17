D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Both D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are officially questionable for the Detroit Lions this week. The two running backs did manage to get in a limited practice on Friday, and both players are expected to suit up this week when the Lions host the Cincinnati Bengals. Swift is dealing with the same groin issue that’s bothered him before. Williams is battling through a hip injury and illness this week.

Fantasy football impact: D’Andre Swift (groin), Jamaal Williams (illness, hip)

Williams has had an edge over Swift for rushing attempts over the last two weeks, albeit a narrow one. Swift, however, is the more valuable fantasy football player because of his role in the passing game. Last week against the Vikings, Swift had 51 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, adding another 53 yards on six catches. Williams ran 13 times for 57 yards in that one. They’re both viable fantasy starters this week against a Bengals team giving up an average of more than 25 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs so far this season.