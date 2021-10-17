Dalvin Cook injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is good to go this week, ready to resume his role as the main character in the team’s backfield and a must-start fantasy football option. After a limited practice on Wednesday, he was a full participant at Thursday and Friday’s sessions. The Vikings did not list him on the official injury report this week either, ahead of a Sunday game against the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy football impact: Dalvin Cook (ankle)

Cook was inactive last week against the Lions. He did suit up the week before that, against the Browns, but he only had nine carries for 34 yards in that one, and he missed the team’s Week 3 game as well. He’s back in time for a tough matchup; the Panthers defense has been the best of any team in the league when it comes to limited opposing running backs’ fantasy contributions. Still, Cook’s just too good of a player to leave on the bench when he’s healthy.