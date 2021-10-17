Melvin Gordon injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Gordon is dealing with what’s being labeled as a hip injury this week. He missed practice on Wednesday, but he was able to get in some work on both Thursday and Friday as a limited participant, which puts him on track to play this week when the Broncos take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy football impact: Melvin Gordon (hip)

Playing through injuries is nothing new for Gordon this season. The biggest problem with his fantasy football contributions has been the Broncos losing their last two games, limiting his overall production. Gordon shares backfield work almost evenly with rookie Javonte Williams, which also limits the fantasy value of both players. If Gordon’s injury does limit him, Williams’ fantasy value would be more appealing. The Raiders are giving up an average of more than 25 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season, and they’ve surrendered five rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores to the position.