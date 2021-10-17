Tyreek Hill injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. He’s dealing with the fallout from a thigh bruise he suffered during last week’s loss to the Bills. Hill missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday but did return to action, in a limited role, for Friday’s session. His status for this week’s game against the Washington Football Team is up in the air, so you’ll have to pay close attention to his status Sunday morning.

Fantasy football impact: Tyreek Hill (quad)

Hill was limited to just seven catches on 13 targets last week for a total of just 63 yards. If Hill can’t play this week, that would mean an even more prominent role for tight end Travis Kelce. As far as Kansas City’s receivers go, Mecole Hardman stands to see the biggest uptick in his workload. He’s coming off his best game of the season, nine catches on 12 targets for 76 yards, all season highs. Demarcus Robinson could also see more passes coming his way, but he’s hard to trust in fantasy football formats. Another factor to consider is that if Hill does play, he could be slowed by the injury. You’ll need to keep an eye on the news. Kickoff for this one is at 1:00 p.m. ET.