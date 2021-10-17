Jacoby Brissett injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury. Brissett was a limited participant in all three of the team’s practice sessions this week, but he is expected to be available. It doesn’t matter too much because the Dolphins welcome back their regular starter, Tua Tagovailoa, for this week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This game is in London, with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football impact: Jacoby Brissett (hamstring)

Brissett is coming off his best game as the Dolphins’ backup, throwing for 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. But Miami’s offense has been limited with Brissett under center. They should bounce back with Tagovailoa back in action against a Jaguars defense that’s been a gift to opposing passers this season. Along with Tagovailoa, rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle should be a nice fantasy starter this week too. If you had Brissett in your lineup as a fill-in, you can drop him now.