 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Antonio Gibson injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Antonio Gibson is on Washington’s final injury report for Week 6. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By LTruscott
Antonio Gibson #24 of the Washington Football Team is tackled during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at FedExField on October 10, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Running back Antonio Gibson is on this week’s official injury report. Gibson is dealing with a shin injury that caused him to miss practice on Wednesday, but he was able to get in limited sessions on both Thursday and Friday. The Washington Football Team downplayed the question of whether or not Gibson would be limited this week, pointing toward a normal workload for him against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy football impact: Antonio Gibson (shin)

Gibson had a big outing last week. He only picked up 60 yards on the ground on 20 carries, but he found the end zone twice, scoring for the third week in a row. Washington is still giving JD McKissic the majority of the workload in the passing game, but Gibson is usually good for a couple of catches and a few yards through the air each week. The Chiefs are not great at stopping opposing running backs, giving up an average of more than 26 fantasy points per game. Gibson is very much worth a starting spot in fantasy lineups this week.

More From DraftKings Nation