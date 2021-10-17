Ezekiel Elliott injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. He’s dealing with a rib injury. Elliot was a limited participant at practice this week for all three sessions, but that’s mostly a precautionary measure as the Cowboys look to keep their top running back healthy and rested throughout the long season. Elliott is expected to play and belongs in fantasy lineups this week against the New England Patriots.

Fantasy football impact: Ezekiel Elliott (ribs)

Last week, Elliott had his second game in a row with triple-digit rushing yards. He ran for 110 yards on 21 carries against the Giants. He also found the end zone for the fourth week in a row, scoring a rushing touchdown and his first receiving touchdown of the season. He now has six touchdowns so far this season. The Patriots defense has been tough on running backs, giving up just two total touchdowns to the position, but that’s no reason to keep Elliott on your bench in fantasy football lineups. He’s just too good.