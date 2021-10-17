 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ezekiel Elliott injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Ezekiel Elliott is on the Cowboys final injury report for Week 6. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By LTruscott
Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the New York Giants at AT&amp;T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. He’s dealing with a rib injury. Elliot was a limited participant at practice this week for all three sessions, but that’s mostly a precautionary measure as the Cowboys look to keep their top running back healthy and rested throughout the long season. Elliott is expected to play and belongs in fantasy lineups this week against the New England Patriots.

Fantasy football impact: Ezekiel Elliott (ribs)

Last week, Elliott had his second game in a row with triple-digit rushing yards. He ran for 110 yards on 21 carries against the Giants. He also found the end zone for the fourth week in a row, scoring a rushing touchdown and his first receiving touchdown of the season. He now has six touchdowns so far this season. The Patriots defense has been tough on running backs, giving up just two total touchdowns to the position, but that’s no reason to keep Elliott on your bench in fantasy football lineups. He’s just too good.

