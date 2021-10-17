Damien Harris injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Harris is dealing with a rib injury. He missed practice on Wednesday, but returned in a limited role on Thursday and Friday. It’s a good sign for his availability that he was able to practice this week, but you will still want to double check the news Sunday morning before locking Harris into fantasy football lineups this week. The Patriots host the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Damien Harris (ribs)

Harris had 58 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries last week against the Houston Texans. However, he also had a critical fumble in that one too. New England could be limited in how much they run the ball against a powerful Cowboys offense, which would limit Harris’ fantasy appeal this week, especially since he doesn’t do much as a receiver. If Harris can’t play, Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden would take on larger workloads in the Patriots’ backfield.