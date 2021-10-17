Kareem Hunt injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Game day update: Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Sunday that Kareem Hunt will get more touches than usual, but has a number in mind, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Pelissero adds that Cleveland trusts both D’Ernest Johnson and rookie Demetric Felton will get touches too.

The Cleveland Browns head into Sunday’s game against the red hot Arizona Cardinals with a dicey situation in the team’s backfield. Running back Nick Chubb was ruled out on Friday, and Kareem Hunt is listed as questionable with injuries to his wrist and knee. However, Hunt was able to practice in a limited role on Friday, and he is expected to play this week.

Fantasy football impact: Kareem Hunt (wrist/knee)

Despite Chubb being the 1A in the Browns’ backfield, Hunt is having a very good season, too. Last week he scored two touchdowns on 12 carries, adding 61 yards on the ground and another 28 yards on five catches. Hunt’s scored in all but one game this season, with five touchdowns so far.

With Chubb out, Hunt could be in line for a career day. The Cardinals are not the easiest team for opposing running backs, but Cleveland’s commitment to its running game assures that its backs have ample opportunities each week. D’Ernest Johnson will likely get some work too, but he would still be risky to trust in fantasy football lineups.