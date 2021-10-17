Allen Robinson is active for Week 6 vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears announced Week 6 inactives and wide receiver Allen Robinson is officially active for their matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Robinson was listed as questionable entering Sunday due to an ankle injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday but returned as a limited participant on Friday.

This is excellent news for the Bears, who will have their No. 2 receiving option in the mix for a huge home showdown with the hated Packers. The Bears have won two straight and need all the firepower they can get in order to keep the momentum rolling heading into the midseason stretch. Robinson himself has been a presence within the Bears’ offense, but has yet to break out. He’ll only has one touchdown on the year and one game where he’s topped 60 receiving yards.

Robinson’s fantasy football value has diminished with the rockiness of the team’ quarterback situation early in the season. There is still potential for A-Rob’s value to pick up again as Justin Fields gets more comfortable as the starter. Still fantasy managers should deferring to the more consistent Darnell Mooney as the go-to guy in the offense.