Joe Mixon is active for Week 6 vs. Lions

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Week 6 inactives and running back Joe Mixon is officially active for their matchup against the Lions. Mixon was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He was limited in practice on Wednesday, missed Thursday, but returned as a limited participant on Friday.

This is good news for Cincinnati as they’ll have their star running back in the fold when the team travels north to face Detroit for Week 6. Mixon has battled ailments all season long, but has been a consistent presence within the Bengals offense. He got at least 17 combined touches as both a runner and pass catcher in four of their first five games this season, and even registered a touchdown in just 10 carries during last week’s overtime loss against the Packers.

Mixon is expected to get a normal workload this week, upping his fantasy value for managers who decide to put him in the lineup. If he can inch closer back to his breakout game in Week 1, he’ll quickly creep back up to RB2 status.