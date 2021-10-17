TJ Hockenson is active for Week 6 vs. Bengals

The Detroit Lions announced Week 6 inactives and tight end TJ Hockenson is officially active for their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hockenson was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He missed Wednesday’s practice but returned as a limited participant on both Thursday and Friday.

Having Hockenson on the field is big for a Lions team that is still fighting for that ever-elusive first victory of the Dan Campbell era. The knee injury has clearly affected him over the last three weeks as he hasn’t been able to match the numbers he put up at the beginning of the season. Hock caught 16 of 20 targets for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the first two games but since has combined for just eight of 13 targets for 74 yards.

Despite his numbers trending down, he’ll be needed in the passing game with big-play target Quintez Cephus on the shelf with an injury of his own. Fantasy managers should still keep Hockenson on hand because of his potential to turn things around.