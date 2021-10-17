D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams are active for Week 6 vs. Bengals

The Lions announced Week 6 inactives and RBs D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are officially active for their matchup against the Bengals.

Swift was listed as questionable this week due to a groin injury that he’s managed throughout the season and was limited throughout the week. Williams was noted with an illness and hip injury. Both running backs logged limited sessions Friday. Williams did not practice Friday.

This is great news for the Lions as both running backs are suiting up against the Bengals. Detroit has used both players frequently, so it’s good for this offense to get both players. Fantasy managers might be a little less enthused as there was the possibility of one back grabbing a truly featured role here. Both players do have flex value in most leagues, so fantasy managers can comfortably play both players if they’re on the fence about either. Swift is the preferred option but Williams isn’t completely irrelevant in fantasy circles.