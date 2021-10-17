Dalvin Cook is active for Week 6 vs. Panthers

The Minnesota Vikings announced Week 6 inactives and Dalvin Cook is officially active for their matchup against the Panthers. Cook was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury after missing Week 5. However, he did practice fully Thursday and Friday and should be good to go for this contest.

Cook is one of the best running backs in the league, so this is a great development for the Vikings. What might be more concerning is the sudden lack of depth behind him with Alex Mattison banged up. If Cook does aggravate his injury, the Vikings could be in trouble. Minnesota and fantasy managers will be happy to have Cook in lineups this week after a few tense moments over the last two games. The workhorse back should be able to deliver strong value against a banged up Carolina defense. Expect big things from Cook, who appears to have moved past his injuries for now.