Melvin Gordon is active for Week 6 vs. Raiders

The Broncos announced Week 6 inactives and Melvin Gordon is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Raiders. Gordon was listed as questionable this week due to a leg injury. He did not practice Wednesday before logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday.

Gordon has been a strong producer for fantasy managers this season despite being in a timeshare situation with promising rookie Javonte Williams. He’ll be tasked with delivering against the Raiders as well, who are reeling from head coach Jon Gruden’s resignation earlier this week.

Fantasy managers can happily plug Gordon into their lineups with his status being confirmed for Sunday’s game. With so many running back injuries across the league, it’s nice to see at least one guy be able to suit up for Week 6. Gordon’s points ceiling is capped by Williams’ presence but he’s still a strong running back play against a soft Raiders defense.