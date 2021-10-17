Tyreek Hill is active for Week 6 vs. Washington Football Team

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Week 6 inactives and Tyreek Hill is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against Washington Football Team. Hill was listed as questionable this week due to a quad injury. He was limited in practice Friday after not practicing Wednesday or Thursday.

Despite two missed sessions, Hill is good to go Sunday against Washington. The Chiefs have put up some duds against contending teams and need to show why they’re still a real threat in the AFC. Part of that is Hill making big plays with his speed, something a quad injury is not helpful for. Fantasy managers should still play Hill but be ready for the possibility of him being more of a decoy and only getting short and intermediate routes to manage the injury. Hill is still a good bet to get volume as Patrick Mahomes’ top receiving option, although the ability to hit the home run play might not be there for this game.