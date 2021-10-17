 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tyreek Hill is active for Week 6 vs. Washington Football Team

The Chiefs published their Week 6 inactives report and Tyreek Hill is ACTIVE for their matchup against Washington. We break down what it means.

Wide-receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Week 6 inactives and Tyreek Hill is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against Washington Football Team. Hill was listed as questionable this week due to a quad injury. He was limited in practice Friday after not practicing Wednesday or Thursday.

Despite two missed sessions, Hill is good to go Sunday against Washington. The Chiefs have put up some duds against contending teams and need to show why they’re still a real threat in the AFC. Part of that is Hill making big plays with his speed, something a quad injury is not helpful for. Fantasy managers should still play Hill but be ready for the possibility of him being more of a decoy and only getting short and intermediate routes to manage the injury. Hill is still a good bet to get volume as Patrick Mahomes’ top receiving option, although the ability to hit the home run play might not be there for this game.

