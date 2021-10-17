Giants WR Kadarius Toney OUT with ankle injury in Week 6 vs. Rams

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been ruled out with an ankle injury, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Toney was seen on the sideline holding his ankle in serious pain in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams, per Alex Wilson.

The rookie wide receiver exited the game with three receptions (three targets) for 36 yards. This is a tough loss for the Giants, who were already without starting wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton. Toney started to come on as of late for New York, providing explosive plays in the passing game. Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, the first round pick had 10 receptions (13 targets) for 189 yards.

With Toney done for the rest of the game, Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones will now look towards Sterling Shepherd, Collin Johnson, and Dante Pettis. Shepherd currently has one reception (two targets) for eight yards.