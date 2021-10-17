Rams WR Van Jefferson evaluated for concussion in Week 6 vs. Giants, questionable to return

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is being evaluated for a concussion in the Week 6 battle at the New York Giants. He is questionable to return to Sunday’s game.

Losing Jefferson would be a big blow to the Rams offense, who have yet to get on the board in the first half of their cross-country battle at MetLife Stadium. Jefferson had only commanded one target in Sunday’s contest before being taken out of the game.

Jefferson has been a solid No. 3 option for the 4-1 Rams behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. Through five games, he caught 14 of 22 targets for 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His potential absence could mean more looks for aged veteran Desean Jackson in this contest and moving forward should he concussion keep him out of action for an extended period of time.

We’ll see if he returns to the action this afternoon.