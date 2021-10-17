Washington RB Antonio Gibson questionable to return with calf injury

UPDATE: Gibson has left the game once again, this time with a calf injury and he’s considered questionable to return, per Dough Kyed.

UPDATE: Gibson is back in the game for the Washington Football Team, per Dan Graziano.

Washington Football Team starting running back Antonio Gibson left the field on Sunday with a shin injury and is questionable to return, per Doug Kyed. Gibson came into today’s game with a shin injury and listed as questionable during the week.

The 23-year-old Gibson has 24 yards on seven carries in the first half against the Chiefs. The second-year running back has been playing through said injury and has not looked like the same player that he was last season. In five games this season, Gibson has 313 yards on 79 carries and three touchdowns. He also has 10 receptions (13 targets) for 119 yards.

The 6-foot-2 running back has yet to run for 100 yards this season, which he did twice last season. Gibson is one of the main focal points of the Washington Football Team offense, along with wide receiver Terry McLaurin.