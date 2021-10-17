Colts WR Parris Campbell OUT with foot injury in Week 6 vs. Texans

UPDATE: Parris Campbell is OUT with a foot injury. He will leave with one reception for 51 yards and a touchdown. Campbell’s injury history is getting longer and longer.

UPDATE: Campbell has returned to the sideline with the other receivers. Looks like he might be able to return. We’ll see when the Colts get the ball back.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver just can’t catch a break. Campbell is questionable to return against the Houston Texans with a foot injury, per Mike Wells. This comes after he caught his first career touchdown on a 51-yard bomb from Carson Wentz. We’ll keep you updated on his progress.