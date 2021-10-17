Chargers WR Mike Williams “unavailable” to finish Week 6 vs. Ravens

UPDATE: We haven’t seen any official announcements from the team, but the announcers for the Chargers-Ravens game report that Williams isn’t out there and with the score 34-6 in the Ravens favor, we aren’t going to see him back out there.

UPDATE: Williams has returned to the game in the third quarter with his team down 24-6.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has exited Sunday’s Week 6 road matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. The timetable for his return is unknown.

The dynamic wideout suffered the injury after snagging a 26-yard catch that brought the team down to the one-yard line. Quarterback Justin Herbert would proceed to hit tight end Jared Cook for a touchdown pass to put them on the board for the first time in the ballgame.

Williams has been banged up all week long and entered the weekend questionable with a knee injury. He didn’t practice at all this week but got the green light to go on Saturday. The fifth-year veteran has been the most dynamic playmaker within the LAC offense this season, grabbing 31 receptions for 471 yards and a league-leading six receiving touchdowns heading into Sunday.

We’ll see if he returns in the second half. The Chargers enter halftime trailing 17-6 and would surely need him for a comeback.