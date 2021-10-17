Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. will not return to Week 6 game vs. Vikings due to concussion

Update: Marshall Jr. has a concussion and will not return to the contest, according to SI’s Schuyler Callihan.

Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. was seen going into the locker room on Sunday after taking a big shot to head by Vikings defensive back Xavier Woods, per Steve Reed.

Marshall has one reception (one target) for nine yards in today’s game against Minnesota. The rookie wide receiver has yet to have that breakout game in a Panthers’ offense that has D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson at receiver. Both Anderson and Moore have been held to one reception through one half. Moore has been targeted four times and Anderson has a team-high seven targets.

If the former LSU wideout cannot finish the rest of the game, then we could see more targets towards rookie Shi Smith and Alex Erickson. Smith has one reception (one target) for 16 yards, while Erickson has one reception (one target) for 17 yards. We’ll see if or when Marshall returns back to the football field.