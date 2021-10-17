Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill suffers quad injury in Week 6 vs. Washington, returns to game

3:02 p.m. update: Hill has returned to Sunday’s contest and Chiefs fans can beathe a sigh of relief for now. Kansas City is struggling to gain any traction in this game, so getting their explosive receiver back for the final stretch of the game is huge.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has re-aggravated his quad in the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Washington Football Team. He was spotted on the sideline using the stationary bike and is questionable to return to Sunday’s action.

Hill originally suffered the injury in last week’s game against the Bills on Sunday Night Football. He was held out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but returned to practice on Friday in a limited capacity. Questionable heading into the weekend, he was given the green light to play late Saturday.

This would be a huge blow to a Chiefs team that is struggling on offense against Washington this afternoon.