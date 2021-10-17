Ravens RB Latavius Murray heads to medical tent with leg injury in Week 6 vs. Chargers

The Baltimore Ravens continue to have injury issues in the backfield, seeing RB Latavius Murray limp off the field in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers with a leg injury. Murray went straight to the medical tent and is unlikely to return.

The Ravens have a big lead on the Chargers and should feed their running backs more late in the contest. That means additional work for Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell, who were added to the team’s roster as the season went on. Ty’Son Williams may also make an appearance, although it seems the Ravens will go with Freeman and Bell for now.

Lamar Jackson is also an option to keep the ball and make plays with his legs, but the Ravens are not likely to put him in too situations where he takes hits with the game seemingly wrapped up. Baltimore leads LA 27-6 at the end of the third quarter.