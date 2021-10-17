Chiefs TE Travis Kelce getting arm/shoulder checked on sideline in Week 6 vs. Washington Football Team

Update: Kelce has returned the contest. He has seven catches for 93 yards on the day as the Chiefs lead Washington 24-13.

The Kansas City Chiefs may be without a key piece of their offense for the rest of their game against the Washington Football Team with Travis Kelce appearing to suffer an arm or elbow injury. Kelce was getting checked by trainers on the sideline for the injury.

The tight end is one of the biggest weapons in the NFL at the position and would be a massive loss for the Chiefs should he have to sit out. Kansas City has not been its usual self offensively in the last few weeks and getting Kelce going would be a big part of changing that. If the tight end is going to miss time due to this latest injury, it’ll be a big blow to Kansas City’s hopes of getting out of a funk.