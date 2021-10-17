Opening Week 7 Falcons vs. Dolphins odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and getting into the prime time slate. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Atlanta traveled to London and defeated the New York Jets 27-20 in Week 5, but did not play in Week 6 as they had a bye in their schedule. Miami took their trip to London in Week 6 and lost 23-20 to Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars on a game-winning field goal as time expired, giving Jacksonville their first win of the 2021 season.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Falcons-Dolphins Week 7 matchup.

Falcons vs. Dolphins

Current point spread: Pick ‘em

Point total: 48

Moneyline: ATL -110, MIA -110

Opening point spread: Dolphins -2.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -140, Falcons +120

Early pick: Falcons

Although there’s plenty of talent on both of these offenses, neither of these teams has shown an ability to put up many points. Also, there could be some rust from the Falcons after the long break as well as fatigue from Miami. It would be wise to monitor the points totals throughout the week and place a bet accordingly.

