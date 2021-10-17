Opening Week 7 Jets vs. Patriots odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and getting into the prime time slate. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The New York Jets and New England Patriots will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Patriots went to overtime with the Cowboys in Week 6 but ultimately lost 35-29 thanks to a 35-yard CeeDee Lamb touchdown catch. The Jets lost to the Falcons in a Week 5 game in London and had a Week 6 bye.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the TEAM-TEAM Week 7 matchup.

Jets vs. Patriots

Current point spread: Patriots -6.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Jets +230, Patriots -290

Opening point spread: Patriots -7

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Patriots -310, Jets +245

Early pick: Patriots

Three of New England’s four losses have been by one score, while one of their two wins has also been by a single score. The Patriots’ other win on the season was a 25-6 win over the Jets in Week 2. New York has been better since that game, but it’s unlikely that the outcome will change. New England should take this one at home but expect for it to be another one-score game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.