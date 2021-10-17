Opening Week 7 Panthers vs. Giants odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and getting into the prime time slate. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Carolina Panthers and New York Giants will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

After starting the season 3-0, the Panthers have fallen to 3-3 on the season after losing 34-28 in overtime to the Vikings in Week 6. The Giants were pummeled in Week 6 by the Rams, losing 38-11 at home.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Panthers-Giants Week 7 matchup.

Panthers vs. Giants

Current point spread: Panthers -3

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Panthers -155, Giants +135

Opening point spread: Panthers -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Panthers -150, Giants +130

Early pick: Panthers

The injury report will be worth monitoring throughout the week as you wait to see who is and who is not available for Week 7. For the Giants, the statuses of Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, and Kadarius Toney will all have an impact on the lines. Without them, the Giants’ offense could struggle to find points against a tough Carolina defense. The Panthers placed Christian McCaffrey on the IR and will be without his services for the time being meaning they might also struggle to put points on the board. It could be a good play to take the under, depending on the final total.

