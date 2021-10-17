Opening Week 7 Chiefs vs. Titans odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and getting into the prime time slate. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Tennessee has yet to take the field in Week 6 as they are slated for a Monday night showdown with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Kansas City went into Washington during Week 6 and came away with a 31-13 victory over the Football Team.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Chiefs vs. Titans Week 7 matchup.

Chiefs vs. Titans

Current point spread: Chiefs -4

Point total: 56.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -200, Titans +170

Opening point spread: Chiefs -3.5

Point total: 56

Moneyline: Chiefs -200, Titans +170

Early pick: OVER

About the only thing that should be expected here is that Derrick Henry is going to be force-fed the ball. The Titans’ passing attack has been hit or miss and so has the Chiefs’. Still, both teams have enough skill and talent on offense to take advantage of the opposition’s below-average defenses. This should be a high-scoring game and I’d expect for it to rank near the top of DraftKings Sportsbook’s projected Week 7 games.

