Opening Week 7 Colts vs. 49ers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and getting into the prime time slate. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Before their Week 6 bye, San Francisco fought to the end against the Cardinals in Week 5 but eventually fell 17-10 to their NFC West foes. The Colts rebounded from an overtime loss to the Ravens in Week 5 and pounded the Texans 31-3 in Week 6.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Colts-49ers Week 7 matchup.

Colts vs. 49ers

Current point spread: 49ers -5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Colts +190, 49ers -235

Opening point spread: 49ers -5

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Colts +190, 49ers -235

Early pick: 49ers -5

There’s no telling which quarterback will take the opening or closing snaps for the Niners in this Week 7 matchup with the Colts. From the looks of it, it’ll be Jimmy Garoppolo, which gives the Niners’ passing attack a bit more juice. Indianapolis has played well, though, over the past couple of weeks and should make for a tough out. Still, I like San Francisco at home after an extra week of rest and preparation.

