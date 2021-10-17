Opening Week 7 Bears vs. Bucs odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and getting into the prime time slate. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Antonio Brown and Leonard Fournette both had monstrous games in Tampa Bay’s Thursday night 28-22 win in Philadelphia. Chicago saw its two-game win streak snapped in Week 6 when they lost 24-14 at home in an NFC North battle with Green Bay.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Bears-Bucs Week 7 matchup.

Bears vs. Bucs

Current point spread: Bucs -12.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Bears +475, Bucs -675

Opening point spread: Bucs -10

Opening point total: 48

Opening moneyline: Bears +350, Bucs -475

Early pick:

The Bears have had a hard time figuring out how to produce points so far this season as Justin Fields gets his feet wet as a rookie NFL QB1, and it should be expected that trend continues this week. The Bucs defense will clamp down on Chicago’s offense while Tom Brady and the high-powered Bucs offense have their way in Week 7. Tampa wins this one by double digits.

