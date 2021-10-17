Opening Week 7 Texans vs. Cardinals odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and getting into the prime time slate. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Arizona Cardinals went into Cleveland and completely shut down the Browns. Kyler Murray threw four touchdown passes as the Cards beat Cleveland 37-14. Houston continued to perform as one of the worst teams in the league this season in their 31-3 loss to the Colts.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Texans-Cardinals Week 7 matchup.

Texans vs. Cardinals

Current point spread: Cardinals -17

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Cardinals -1250, Texans +750

Opening point spread: Cardinals -14

Opening point total: 50

Opening moneyline: Cardinals -800, Texans +550

Early pick: Cardinals -17

This Week 7 contest will feature two teams that are going in the opposite direction. DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona opening up the week as big favorites at home, as the oddsmakers expect this to be a one-sided affair. Houston’s five losses have come by an average of 19.2 points, including a 40-0 loss to Buffalo. There’s no reason that bettors shouldn’t be interested in taking Arizona to cover the spread in Week 7.

