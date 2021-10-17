Opening Week 7 Eagles vs. Raiders odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and getting into the prime time slate. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

After a drama-filled week, the Raiders went on the road and pieced together an impressive performance in Denver, beating the Broncos 34-24. Philadelphia lost 28-22 on Thursday night to the Buccaneers despite a valiant come-from-behind effort.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the TEAM-TEAM Week 7 matchup.

Eagles vs. Raiders

Current point spread: Raiders -3

Point total: T47.5

Moneyline: Raiders -160, Eagles +140

Opening point spread: Raiders -2.5

Opening point total: 49

Opening moneyline: Raiders -140, Eagles +120

Early pick: Eagles +3

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Raiders as three-point favorites to begin the week. What you’re getting with this game is a matchup between two teams that have been wildly inconsistent so far this season, which makes for an unpredictable outcome in Week 7. Outside of a couple of games, the Eagles’ offense has had a tough time scoring points. However, they’ll be facing a Raiders team that’s coming off an emotional win, and could be in for a negative regression in Week 7.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.