Opening Week 7 Lions vs. Rams odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and getting into the prime time slate. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Rams traveled across the country for a Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants, which L.A. turned into a 38-11 shellacking. L.A.’s defense recorded four sacks and three interceptions in the blowout. Detroit was hammered at home in Week 6 by the Bengals as their offense only managed 228 total yards of offense.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Lions-Rams Week 7 matchup.

Lions vs. Rams

Current point spread: Rams -15.5

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Rams -1000, Lions +650

Opening point spread: Rams -13.5

Opening point total: 49.5

Opening moneyline: Rams -720, Lions +500

Early pick: Rams -15.5

Los Angeles will open the week as huge favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The spread will likely finish in the double-digits, so you could lean to either side depending on the kind of bettor you are. The Rams’ offense won’t have any issues chewing up the Detroit defense while the Lions’ offense will struggle in Jared Goff’s return to SoFi stadium. Expect nothing short of a lopsided outcome.

