No. 14 Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State odds heading into game week

The No. 14 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head to Boone, North Carolina to take on their Sun Belt rival Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Wednesday, October 20th at 7:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

The Chanticleers (6-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) remain undefeated as they rolled against Arkansas State last weekend, 52-20. Sophomore quarterback Grayson McCall threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in the win.

The Mountaineers (4-2, 1-1 Sun Belt) are coming off of a disappointing loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, 41-13. There weren’t many positives for the team in the game, but one thing is for sure. Senior quarterback Chase Brice is going to have to do better than 15 of 26 passing for 133 yards and two interceptions if they want to stand a chance in this week’s game.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Coastal Carolina -1

Total: 62.5

