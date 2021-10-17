No. 21 SMU vs. Tulane odds heading into game week

The American Conference is represented in this matchup as the No. 21 SMU Mustangs host the Tulane Green Wave at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Green Wave (1-5, 0-2 American) head into this one on a four-game skid. In their loss to Houston last week, freshman quarterback Michael Pratt threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

The Mustangs (6-0, 2-0 American) are riding a six-game win streak and are undefeated so far on the season. Most recently, they beat Navy 31-24 with help from junior quarterback Tanner Mordecai who threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in the victory.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: SMU -13

Total: 73.5

